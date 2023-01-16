A Halifax gymnastics club with nearly 700 members is celebrating a new “forever home”.

[jim-nas-tiks] – formerly known as Matt’s Gym Club – has helped completely transform a space at Dean Clough, near Halifax town centre.

What was used for storage has undergone a massive refurbishment, including a new mezzanine floor, and now includes a vast variety of gymnastics equipment.

The club is run by husband-and-wife team Kirsty and Matt Brooks and teaches 680 people, from babies to adults.

"We cater for everybody,” said Matt.

He is a former international gymnast who competed for Great Britain and Kirsty is a personal trainer and fitness enthusiast.

The couple started the club while Kirsty was on maternity leave and it has blossomed massively.

Their aim, he says is to provide non-competitive physical activity to allow young people to thrive and improve their self-esteem, happiness, and confidence.

It was based at Trinity Academy Halifax, in Holmfield, for five years but when the pandemic hit, Matt and Kirsty had to find a new base.

The club moved to Miall Street, off Pellon Lane, temporarily thanks to being provided space by Focus Taekwondo but has now moved to the long-term space at Dean Clough.

"We absolutely love our new home,” said Matt. “And the reaction from children and parents couldn't have been better.

"Never in our dreams could we have imagined being able to secure a space in such an established place within a vibrant community.

"The fact that the landlord has offered great flexibility, and even shared the costs for fit out, shows that they are also invested in making our venture a success and can see the value of our offer to the existing Dean Clough community.”

He added they have had hundreds of messages from people asking about classes as well as parties, holiday camps and even employers asking if they do corporate days.

As well as expanding their membership, the couple have created a spectator’s area and cafe in their new space.

“We want kids to come to [jim-nas-tiks] because they love it, not because they get medals, certificates, or badges,” Matt added.

"We use gymnastics as a tool to boost children’s self-esteem and confidence whilst also improving fitness and strength.

"Hopefully the experience they have with us will stay with them for the rest of their lives.”

Jeremy Hall, Chairman and Managing Director at Dean Clough Ltd, said: “Whilst much of our space has been transformed to offer high-quality workspace, we are always mindful of providing a good balance of amenity for not just our occupiers, but also the wider Halifax community.”

For more information about the club, search for [jim-nas-tiks] on Facebook.

1. People: See inside popular Halifax gymnastics club's amazing new home at Dean Clough The club's new home at Dean Clough, Halifax. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

2. [jim-nas-tiks] at Dean Clough, Halifax. The new [jim-nas-tiks] base at Dean Clough, Halifax. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

3. People: See inside popular Halifax gymnastics club's amazing new home at Dean Clough The club's new home at Dean Clough, Halifax. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

4. People: See inside popular Halifax gymnastics club's amazing new home at Dean Clough Inside [jim-nas-tiks] at Dean Clough, Halifax. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales