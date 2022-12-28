Muhammad Ilyas, understood to be 57, suffered serious head injuries after a car crashed into a fence in Cleckheaton on Friday.

He was taken to hospital in an ambulance but sadly died before arriving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of his friends who had known him for many years, Abid Hussain, paid tribute to Mr Ilyas,

Police at the scene on Kenmore Road in Cleckheaton

"He was a good man and a good cricket player,” he said.

"A very good speaker and a nice gentleman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I knew him for a long time. He was a family man and a humble guy.”

A funeral for Mr Ilyas is understood to have taken place on Sunday at Jamia Masjid Ghousia on Rhodes Street in Halifax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenmore Road in Cleckheaton was closed off after the crash

Police were called to the accident on Kenmore Road in Cleckheaton shortly before 5.05am on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad