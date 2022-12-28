News you can trust since 1853
People: Shock as 'good, humble' Halifax man dies after car crash

Tributes have been paid to a “good, family man” from Halifax who has died after a car crash.

By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Muhammad Ilyas, understood to be 57, suffered serious head injuries after a car crashed into a fence in Cleckheaton on Friday.

He was taken to hospital in an ambulance but sadly died before arriving.

One of his friends who had known him for many years, Abid Hussain, paid tribute to Mr Ilyas,

Police at the scene on Kenmore Road in Cleckheaton
"He was a good man and a good cricket player,” he said.

"A very good speaker and a nice gentleman.

"I knew him for a long time. He was a family man and a humble guy.”

A funeral for Mr Ilyas is understood to have taken place on Sunday at Jamia Masjid Ghousia on Rhodes Street in Halifax.

Kenmore Road in Cleckheaton was closed off after the crash

Police were called to the accident on Kenmore Road in Cleckheaton shortly before 5.05am on Friday.

They say enquiries remain ongoing but Mr Ilyas’s death is not currently being treated as suspicious.

