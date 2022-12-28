Patricia Edgar, 87, was having a cup of tea in a Halifax cafe when her bag – containing the money she had just withdrawn for her festive gift-buying as well as her bus pass and some other personal items – was taken.

When they heard what had happened, Royal Mail workers who work in Halifax – who are also friends of Patricia’s son dad, David McGarry – clubbed together and raised more than £200 between them for David to give back to his mum.

Patricia’s granddaughter, and David’s daughter, Beth Edgar said the gesture has meant a huge amount to her grandma and the rest of the family.

Patricia Edgar with her son David McGarry

"These people are currently striking and in the midst of a national living crisis and don’t have a lot of financial wiggle room,” she said.

"However, they went above and beyond to make an old lady smile this Christmas.

"Patricia has lost a bit of confidence in going out alone now but this generous and selfless act of kindness in such a dire climate has restored a bit of faith in humanity and we cannot thank these local heroes enough.”

Anyone with information about the theft that might help with the police’s investigation should call West Yorkshire Police on 0800 555111 or use the live chat facility on the force’s website.

