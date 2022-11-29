People: Super-bright Halifax schoolgirl invited to join Mensa after amazing IQ test result
Meet the Halifax schoolgirl so clever, she has been invited to join Mensa.
At just 10 years old, Juwairiyah Dabeer has scored so highly on an IQ test, the prestigious society for people with particularly high intelligence has asked her to become a member.
Juwairiyah, who is in Year 6 at Savile Park Primary School, is following in the footsteps of her 15-year-old sister Zunaira Dabeer, who joined Mensa when she was 11.
Mum Shirin Akhtar, who runs her own marketing business, and dad Dabeer Karimi, an IT consultant, are incredibly proud.
"She's a lovely child,” Shirin said. “She wants to know everything and is interested in so many things.
"She loves exploring new things and is very adventurous. She's very talkative and likes making up stories."
In her spare time, Juwairiya enjoys cooking and making bracelets.
Her score on the IQ test was in the top five per cent on one of the results scales and in an amazing one per cent for the other.
A score within the top two per cent on either scale means an invite to join Mensa.
Asked whether her youngest daughter has an ambition for when she is older, Shirin said: "She wants to do everything. Sometimes she wants to be an architect, sometimes a chef, sometimes a doctor.”
Zunaira is currently at The Crossley Heath School and Juwairiya has also sat the 11 plus test, gaining a score which will allow her to choose from several grammar schools.
Mensa was founded in England in 1946 by Roland Berrill, a barrister, and Dr Lance Ware, a scientist and lawyer as a society for bright people.