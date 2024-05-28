Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighouse residents are being encouraged to nominate a teacher in a newly launched national Teacher of the Year competition, with £1250 in Brighouse Gift Cards as a possible prize.

Led by Brighouse BID, the Brighouse Gift Card launched in 2022 and can be spent with 60 businesses in the town, including shops, restaurants, salons and services, giving people an easy way to support local.

All types of teachers are eligible to be nominated for the Teacher of the Year award, including primary school teachers, secondary school teachers, special educational needs teachers, early years teachers, teaching assistants and headteachers.

Helen Holdsworth, project manager for the Brighouse BID

To nominate a teacher, people simply give the teacher’s name and a reason that they deserve to be the Teacher of the Year.

The teacher who receives the most votes will be crowned as Teacher of the Year and will receive a massive £500 Town & City Gift Card of their choice, such as the Brighouse Gift Card.

One person who nominated the Teacher of the Year will also win a £250 Town & City Gift Card, and there will be a £500 Town & City Gift Card for the school that the winning teacher works at.

Helen Holdsworth, project manager for the Brighouse BID, said: “The competition is a national search to find the teacher that deserves the accolade of Teacher of the Year, and with so many fantastic teachers and schools in Brighouse and surrounding areas, we’re sure that we have the Teacher of the Year right here!

Colin Munro is the managing director of Miconex.

“It takes two minutes to nominate your Teacher of the Year, with a fantastic prize on offer. With the end of term coming up, now is the time to say thank you to a teacher who has gone above and beyond to show your appreciation for their efforts and hard-work.”

The Brighouse Gift Card is part of the Town & City Gift Card concept from fintech Miconex.

Colin Munro is the managing director of Miconex and said: “Schools, and teachers, are at the heart of our communities, and our Teacher of the Year competition is a celebration of the teachers who are going above and beyond to educate, help and inspire young people.”

To nominate a teacher visit teacheroftheyear.co.uk