Calderdale residents will soon be able to have their say on plans to establish permanent gypsy and traveller site pitches in the borough.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A six-week consultation will be launched on the proposals which consider three locations – Holmes Road in Sowerby Bridge, which is big enough for one pitch; West View Stables at Church Lane in Stainland, which is big enough for eight pitches; and Tower Lodge at Score Hill in Northowram, which is big enough for 12 pitches.

In each case, the land there is already owned by members of the gypsy and traveller community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposals for non-permanent stopover agreements are being considered separately.

Councillor Scott Patient, cabinet member for climate action and housing, and deputy leader of the council

The council’s deputy leader, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot), said the council wanted everyone to have a safe home regardless of their background.

Existing sites will also be safeguarded and other sites may become available, cabinet councillors heard.

Planned next are public consultation drop-in events in each of the wards where the proposed sites are and in Halifax, as well as online consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the travelling community attending the meeting said it had taken 20 years for the council to get to this point.

Coun Paul Bellenger

Coun Patient said: “We hear your frustration and we’re glad we’re getting to the right point with it now – we’re finally making some headway.”

In the meeting’s public question time, Coun Paul Bellenger (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) asked if the cabinet had considered the implications of allocating locations on sites in private rather than public ownership.

“Would it not be easier for this council and others to address any issues that could possible arise, such as anti-social behaviour or environmental, if the sites were in the ownership of this council or other public bodies?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What, if any, support would be offered by the council or others to protect the landowner from the above issues if they were to occur?” he asked.

Coun Patient said extensive assessments of a large number of sites in both public and private ownership had been undertaken but there were no available council sites that could meet the needs of the gypsy and traveller communities.

“Any form of residential development for any community has the potential to be problematic if it is not designated and delivered in a way that meets the needs of that specific community,” he added.

“The strategy has been heavily predicated on building stronger relationships with the gypsy and traveller communities and understanding their needs and preferences too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We cannot of course prejudge the outcome of the consultation and we will listen carefully to the comments and any concerns that are raised during that process.”

Coun Patient said potential issues around anti-social behaviour were complex for all communities.

“However, the council remains committed to ensuring that all of our residents feel safe and happy wherever they live,” he said.

Councils are required to support the needs of the gypsy, traveller and travelling showpeople community in line with Government planning policy and there is a national requirement on local authorities to produce a Gypsies and Travellers and Travelling Showpeople Development Plan Document.

This will be in operation alongside the council’s Local Plan, which was adopted two years ago.