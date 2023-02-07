Zak Dewhirst was a former Halifax Panthers reserve player and coach of the club’s wheelchair rugby league team.

He is also believed to have played for King Cross Park RLFC and to be a coach for Calderdale Community Coaching Trust.

Halifax Panthers have said they are heartbroken by news of Zak’s death earlier today (Tuesday).

Zak Dewhirst

"Halifax Panthers are devastated by the news of the death of Zak Dewhirst,” they posted.

"A former Fax reserve player, Halifax Panthers WhRL team manager and popular figure within the local community, he will be sorely missed by everyone.

"Our condolences go out to his family and friends at this sad time.”

Halifax Panthers WhRL said: “Everyone who knew Zak knew how good of a bloke he was. He will be sorely missed by everyone associated with the club.”

Zak Dewhirst (left)

And King Cross Park RLFC have posted: “This is probably the hardest message anybody would ever want to write.

"It is with a broken heart that we pass on the news that today the club has been made aware that Zak Dewhirst our beloved friend has passed away early this morning.

"Zak was like a family member to many people at the club and this news will be devastating to everyone involved at the club and the wider rugby community.

"It is therefore with the deepest respect for his family and friends that the speculation and questions surrounding his passing are avoided.

"There will be a time to pay respects to this amazing young man and support his family and friends through this devastating period. Once we know more about any funeral arrangements we will let you all know.

"Rest in peace.”

Calderdale Community Coaching Trust has also paid tribute to Zak: “It is with regret that we at the CCCT have today learned of the passing of our beloved community coach Zak Dewhirst.