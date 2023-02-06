People: Vigil to mark a year since Russian invaded Ukraine to be held in Halifax
A candle-lit vigil is being planned in Halifax to mark a year since Russia invaded Ukraine.
The Halifax Ukrainian Branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain and the Ukrainian Catholic Church will hold the vigil and prayers on Friday, Febuary 24 at the war memorial near Halifax Minister at 6pm.
People are being invited to attend to show their solidarity with the people of Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Calderdale.
Among the dignitaries there will be Mayor of Calderdale Angie Gallagher.
Residents across Calderdale have been opening up their homes to people forced to leave Ukraine because of the war.
When the war broke out, there was a massive aid effort launched in the borough which saw people flocking to donate.
Less than a month after it began, a collection organised by Halifax Ukrainian Club and The Leo Group had been given a staggering eight tons of supplies.