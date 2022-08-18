People with diabetes in Calderdale being urged to attend annual eye screening or risk losing their sight
People with diabetes in Calderdale are being urged to attend their yearly eye screening appointment or risk losing their sight.
Anyone diagnosed with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes should attend an appointment once a year so they can have images of the back of their eyes taken.
Badly controlled diabetes can eventually lead to sight loss if it is not found and treated.
But Matt Cheshire, communications and engagement officer for NHS Diabetic Eye Screening in Bradford, Halifax and Huddersfield, says there is a large number of patients within Calderdale who do not take up their yearly appointment, which is putting them at risk of developing sight complications in the future.
"Diabetic eye screening is free and available for anyone diagnosed as Type 1 or Type 2 diabetic aged 12 or over," Matt said.
"Anyone with diabetes is at risk of damage from diabetic retinopathy. Screening can detect the condition early before they notice any changes to their vision.
"Diabetes can affect the small blood vessels at the back of your eye, the retina. Regular eye screening will check your retina for any signs of diabetic retinopathy and help manage any follow requirements that may be needed.
"In most patients cases they are screened once a year - patients with more advanced retinopathy are screened more frequently.
"The appointment takes no more than an hour from start to finish and could mean the difference between good and reduced vision."
Matt says the NHS is particularly keen to see patients who have not attended for over 12 months.
"Our job is to care for our patients vision," Matt said. "We can only do this if patients come and see us.
"There might be newly diagnosed diabetics reading this who have received an invite but are reluctant to attend.
"We have a lovely team of screeners who will explain everything and put you at complete ease.
"It’s a very straight forward appointment and could save your sight."
Screening is available at Lister Lane surgery in Halifax town centre, Brig Royd Surgery in Ripponden and Stainland Road medical centre in Greetland.
Other locations can be found by visiting https://neccare.necsws.com/your-local-provider/west-riding-craven/#locations.
Appointments are booked in advance on 01274 396 900 or at www.appointments.eyehosted.net/WRC/.
Patients will need their pin number, which can be found on their invite letter.