People: Woman saved by have-a-go hero in dramatic Calderdale river rescue
A brave have-a-go hero pulled a woman from the river in Copley this morning (Saturday).
By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The woman was spotted in the River Calder near Hollas Lane.
She was rescued by another woman, who was helped by some other members of the public, before being taken to hospital.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were notified on Saturday morning that a woman had been pulled from water by members of the public.
"She was cared for by firefighters and taken to hospital."