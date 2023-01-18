Margaret Loveday, who was 76, died after her white Ford Fiesta was involved in a collision with a grey Toyota Prius on the Brighouse and Denholme Gate Road in Shelf last Monday (January 9).

She was from Keighley.

The man who was driving the Prius was taken to hospital with serious injuries and has since been discharged.

The crash happened close to the junction with Score Hill at about 11.08am on that Monday.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or either of the cars before the accident.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who has dash cam or CCTV footage that may help with their investigation.

The team can be contacted on 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log is 493 of January 9.