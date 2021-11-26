Performers set to enchant the streets of Brighouse in the run up to Christmas

Street performers from NVRLND.

Families and visitors to the town will be transported to a different winter wonderland each week, starting from this Saturday, November 27.

Helen Holdsworth, project manager at the Brighouse BID, says: “While we haven’t been able to bring our popular artisan Christmas markets back this year, we’ve been working hard behind the scenes to come up with alternative ways to entertain our community at this special time. We’re delighted that the NVRLND team will be on hand to engage with shoppers and help spread Christmas spirit through the magic of theatre.

“Every year, the shop small message is at the forefront of our Christmas campaign and this year is no different. As ever, we need the support of our community to rally together and get behind our small businesses who rely on customers coming through their doors.

“It’s hoped that the talented NVRLND street performers will entice visitors to spend a little longer in Brighouse and try out some of the hidden gems we have to offer. Your new favourite shop could be right here, just waiting to be discovered.”

From the November 27 through to December 18, there’s something for everyone this Christmas from classic favourites through to out of the box performances. Over the weekends

The events are supported by the Welcome Back Fund from the European Regional Development Fund.

What's on in Brighouse?

Saturday November 27: Brighouse is transformed into a Winter Wonderland, complete with ice kings, queens and fairies.

Saturday December 4: Step back into the Victorian times as traditional Christmas performers pay a visit.

Saturday December 11: A showstopper of a display. Think candy canes, elves and a giant Santa for an animated Christmas performance.