PETA: Animal rights campaigners brandish 'lambs testicles' in battle against wool industry in Halifax town centre today
PETA supporters wearing “bloodied” and torn “woolly” jumpers, and carrying signs reading: “Wool Hurts! Wear Vegan” had customers doing double takes on their way to the Woolshops Shopping Centre.
The action was held to coincide with the beginning of spring – peak lambing season – to highlight what the campaign group say is “abuse male lambs are subjected to” in the wool industry.
They say this includes “the severing of their testicles using a rubber ring to cut off the blood supply”.
With the wool industry such a rich part of Halifax’s history, PETA is urging residents to celebrate lambs and sheep by making cruelty-free shopping choices.
Its vice president of programmes Elisa Allen said: “PETA encourages everyone to stay warm with cosy vegan fabrics and keep anything taken from animals off their shopping list.”