PETA supporters wearing “bloodied” and torn “woolly” jumpers, and carrying signs reading: “Wool Hurts! Wear Vegan” had customers doing double takes on their way to the Woolshops Shopping Centre.

The action was held to coincide with the beginning of spring – peak lambing season – to highlight what the campaign group say is “abuse male lambs are subjected to” in the wool industry.

They say this includes “the severing of their testicles using a rubber ring to cut off the blood supply”.

With the wool industry such a rich part of Halifax’s history, PETA is urging residents to celebrate lambs and sheep by making cruelty-free shopping choices.