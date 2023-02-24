Peter Doody, who was a student at Brighouse High School and worked at computer repair firm FYL Direct on Commercial Street in Brighouse, was just 21 when he was found dead at his home in 2019.

His cause of death was determined as Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest into Peter’s death, which will start at Bradford Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, March 1 and is listed for three days, will explore the management and treatment of the young man’s epilepsy and the impact that this may have had on his sudden death.

Andrew and Joanne Doody with a portrait of their son Peter.

Gemma Vine, specialist inquest solicitor at Ison Harrison, said: “Peter’s family wants his inquest to raise awareness of SUDEP and the risks associated for young people who have a diagnosis of epilepsy.

“They have concerns surrounding a number of areas including the lack of a consensus as to when clinicians should inform patients and their families about the risks of SUDEP, the factors that can increase the likelihood of those risks and the steps that can potentially be taken to mitigate any risks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said Peter’s family strongly believe that being informed of the facts allows for positive steps to be taken on the patient and family’s behalf so that any potential risks can be reduced wherever they can.

Peter was just 17 years old when he was diagnosed with epilepsy while under the care of Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust.

Peter Doody

When he turned 18, he moved to Leeds to study at the Leeds College of Music, and was under the care of the neurology team at Leeds General Infirmary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2018, he moved back to Calderdale, eventually moving back in with his parents. He was at home when he died in his sleep.

Following his death, the Peter Doody Foundation was set up by his parents, Joanne and Andrew Doody.

They created the foundation to support other young adults, their families, friends and carers who are dealing with the effects of epilepsy so that more people are well-informed and able to carry on with their lives to the fullest potential.

The many fundraising activities for The Peter Doody Foundation have included this sponsored walk, setting off from The Wyke Lion. Front, from the left, brother Harry Doody and parents Joanne and Andy Doody.

Advertisement Hide Ad