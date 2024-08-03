PHOTO GALLERY: 14 pictures from last night's stunning sell-out Richard Ashcroft gig at Halifax's Piece Hall

The acclaimed singer-songwriter delivered a set packed with era-defining classics that covered both his time with The Verve and across his stellar solo career.

Opening with Hold On, Space and Time and Sonnet, Richard continued with such crowd pleasers as Velvet Morning, Song For The Lovers, The Drugs Don’t Work and Lucky Man before an encore which included History and the iconic Bitter Sweet Symphony.

Richard told the 6,000 capacity crowd: “It’s such a pleasure to be here. I’ve not been to a place like this since I was in Verona. Such a beautiful place.

“It’s a great part of the world around here – just beautiful.”

One ‘Lucky (young) Man’ was Tommy Callaghan. The seven-year-old fan was all smiles after Richard saw him at the front of the crowd and ran over to him at the end of the show to give him his sunglasses (picture attached).

Brilliantly opening the night was Leeds indie band Apollo Junction.

The summer continues at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall on Saturday with punk pioneers The Stranglers (August 3).

