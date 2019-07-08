PHOTO GALLERY: 2019 carnival showcases Elland spirit
There was entertainment for all the family at this year's Elland Carnival.
More than 40 stalls, a fun fair, 10 classic cars and over 30 motorbikes were at the event, which featured displays from local groups and organisations.
1. Elland Carnival 2019.
Elland Carnival 2019. Elland Out of School Club.
2. Elland Carnival 2019
Elland Carnival 2019. Tim Dickinson.
3. Elland Carnival 2019.
Elland Carnival 2019. Back 2 Basics gym float.
4. Elland Carnival 2019.
Elland Carnival 2019. Luke Kendall from Green Valley Arborists.
