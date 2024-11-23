Siddal from Amy RebeccaSiddal from Amy Rebecca
Siddal from Amy Rebecca

PHOTO GALLERY: 28 reader pictures of more snow falling across Calderdale

By Tom Scargill
Published 23rd Nov 2024, 12:00 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2024, 13:12 GMT
More snow has arrived in Calderdale this weekend to cap off a very wintry week across the borough.

Here is a selection of your photos showing the snow in all corners of Calderdale.

Thank you to everyone who sent us their pictures.

Jagger Green from John Marshall

Jagger Green from John Marshall Photo: subm

Rastrick from Helen Clayton

Rastrick from Helen Clayton Photo: subm

Overlooking the Shiben Valley from Andrea Warrington

Overlooking the Shiben Valley from Andrea Warrington Photo: subm

Ovenden from Bethany Laura

Ovenden from Bethany Laura Photo: subm

