PHOTO GALLERY: 35 brilliant photos of England fans watching last night's Euro 2024 final against Spain sent in by Halifax Courier readers

England lost 2-1 to Spain in the final of Euro 2024, a match watched by millions of people across the country and by thousands of people in our borough.
We were sent some fantastic photos by Courier readers in response to our post on social media, and here are some of the best snaps.
Thank you to everyone who responded to our post.
1. England Fans
From Billy-Jo Bone on Facebook. "We did my dad's grave up for the Euros! We recently lost him at the young age of 40 and he was really looking forward to it, he’d be buzzing that England have made it this far and will definitely be celebrating in heaven." Photo: subm
2. England Fans
From Jane Colbeck Photo: subm
3. England Fans
From Emma Forester Thompson Photo: subm
4. England Fans
From Mel Cooper Photo: subm
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.