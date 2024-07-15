From Steph CoatesFrom Steph Coates
PHOTO GALLERY: 35 brilliant photos of England fans watching last night's Euro 2024 final against Spain sent in by Halifax Courier readers

By Tom Scargill
Published 15th Jul 2024, 11:22 GMT
The result may not have been what we all wanted but England fans across Calderdale still had a great time watching on – until the game started at least.

England lost 2-1 to Spain in the final of Euro 2024, a match watched by millions of people across the country and by thousands of people in our borough.

We were sent some fantastic photos by Courier readers in response to our post on social media, and here are some of the best snaps.

Thank you to everyone who responded to our post.

From Billy-Jo Bone on Facebook. "We did my dad's grave up for the Euros! We recently lost him at the young age of 40 and he was really looking forward to it, he’d be buzzing that England have made it this far and will definitely be celebrating in heaven."

1. England Fans

From Billy-Jo Bone on Facebook. "We did my dad's grave up for the Euros! We recently lost him at the young age of 40 and he was really looking forward to it, he'd be buzzing that England have made it this far and will definitely be celebrating in heaven."

From Jane Colbeck

2. England Fans

From Jane Colbeck

From Emma Forester Thompson

3. England Fans

From Emma Forester Thompson

From Mel Cooper

4. England Fans

From Mel Cooper

