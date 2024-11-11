PHOTO GALLERY: 40 photos from Remembrance Day services across Calderdale

In Halifax, the parade assembled at the Town Hall at 10am before leaving for the cenotaph, where there was a service and an act of remembrance. A service was also held at Halifax Minster.

In Todmorden, at the Garden of Remembrance in Centre Vale Park, civic representatives included Calder Valley MP Josh Fenton-Glynn and Mayor of Todmorden, Coun Ben Jancovich, while veterans laid wreaths.

A Todmorden Community Band soloist played the Last Post, two hymns were sung and a soloist sang Amazing Grace.

The service was conducted by the Rev Dr Catherine Shelley, Vicar of Todmorden.

The parade was marshalled by Darren Widdup and the welcome and exhortation was given by Bill Birch, both of the Todmorden branch of the Royal British Legion.

A parade of veterans and organisations also including the Air Training Corps and the Scouts paraded from the town centre to the park and back out of the park afterwards.

Our gallery also features pictures from the Sowerby Bridge service, where hundreds attended to pay their respects, and Bailiff Bridge, where the service was led by Rev Kathryn Buck from St Matthew’s Church, the procession was led by West Yorkshire Deputy Lieutenant Professor Adam Beaumont DL and Scouts, Cubs and Beavers from Bailiff Bridge Scout Group. There were also representatives from local schools and businesses laying wreaths.