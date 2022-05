The next Overgate event is ‘Rainbow of Ribbons’, which will take place at Overgate Hospice on Saturday, May 28.

The Rotary Club of Halifax Calder is promoting an art and craft exhibition at the Piece Hall to raise vital funds for Overgate Hospice.

The event is being held this weekend in the Caygill Rooms on the upper level of the Piece Hall.

1. Overgate Hospice's Garden Party Photo Sales

2. Overgate Hospice's Garden Party Photo Sales

3. Overgate Hospice's Garden Party Photo Sales

4. Overgate Hospice's Garden Party Photo Sales