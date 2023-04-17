News you can trust since 1853
PHOTO GALLERY: Brighouse and Rastrick Band hold open day at their headquarters

Brighouse & Rastrick Band held an open day on Saturday for people to learn more about the band and meet their members.

By Tom Scargill
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST

There were also guided tours of the band’s extensive headquarters, talks about the history and traditions of the band, film archive presentations and photographic displays.

1. Brighouse and Rastrick Band open day. Eric Blyth, left, and concert secretary David Howe.

Brighouse and Rastrick Band open day. Eric Blyth, left, and concert secretary David Howe. Photo: Jim Fitton

2. Brighouse and Rastrick Band open day. Long-serving member Neville Golden with president Stephen Howes.

Brighouse and Rastrick Band open day. Long-serving member Neville Golden with president Stephen Howes. Photo: Jim Fitton

3. Brighouse and Rastrick Band open day. Jim Shepherd, left, ex principal cornet player with Black Dyke Band, with president Stephen Howes.

Brighouse and Rastrick Band open day. Jim Shepherd, left, ex principal cornet player with Black Dyke Band, with president Stephen Howes. Photo: Jim Fitton

4. Brighouse and Rastrick Band open day. Andrew and Helen Stott.

Brighouse and Rastrick Band open day. Andrew and Helen Stott. Photo: Jim Fitton

