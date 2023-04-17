PHOTO GALLERY: Brighouse and Rastrick Band hold open day at their headquarters

Brighouse & Rastrick Band held an open day on Saturday for people to learn more about the band and meet their members.
There were also guided tours of the band’s extensive headquarters, talks about the history and traditions of the band, film archive presentations and photographic displays.
1. Brighouse and Rastrick Band open day. Eric Blyth, left, and concert secretary David Howe.
2. Brighouse and Rastrick Band open day. Long-serving member Neville Golden with president Stephen Howes.
3. Brighouse and Rastrick Band open day. Jim Shepherd, left, ex principal cornet player with Black Dyke Band, with president Stephen Howes.
4. Brighouse and Rastrick Band open day. Andrew and Helen Stott.
