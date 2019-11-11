The sounding of The Last Post at Todmorden

PHOTO GALLERY: Calderdale pays its respects at memorial services throughout the borough

Thousands of people across Calderdale paid their respects to those who have died in conflict at various remembrance services across the borough.

Services were held throughout Calderdale as part of Remembrance Sunday, with wreaths laid in memory of those who died, attended by service personnel past and present.

Todmorden Community Band play at the Garden of Remembrance

Veterans on parade in Todmorden on Remembrance Sunday

Halifax remembrance ceremony

Halifax remembrance ceremony

