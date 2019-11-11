PHOTO GALLERY: Calderdale pays its respects at memorial services throughout the borough
Thousands of people across Calderdale paid their respects to those who have died in conflict at various remembrance services across the borough.
Services were held throughout Calderdale as part of Remembrance Sunday, with wreaths laid in memory of those who died, attended by service personnel past and present.
1. Remembrance
Todmorden Community Band play at the Garden of Remembrance
other
2. Remembrance
Veterans on parade in Todmorden on Remembrance Sunday
other
3. Remembrance
Halifax remembrance ceremony
other
4. Remembrance
Halifax remembrance ceremony
other
View more