PHOTO GALLERY: Crowds enjoy fun in the sun at annual Shelf Gala
This year's Shelf Gala again attracted people of all ages to enjoy some fun in the sun.
The annual event featured music and entertainment, five-a-side football, stalls, a miniature railway, food, a beer tent, a fun fair and an army display at Shelf Hall Park.
Shelf Gala 2019
Shelf Gala 2019. Sharing a tray of chips, from the left, Beth Leeman, Robyn Leeman, one, Janet Ramsden and Phoebe Leeman, four.
Shelf Gala 2019. Alfie Howell, nine, and Amy Wigglesworth on a fairground ride.
Shelf Gala 2019. Thunder Cheer and Dance group.
