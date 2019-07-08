Shelf Gala 2019. Elodie Cheeseman, with Jackie Dewhirst, left, and Becky Cheeseman.

PHOTO GALLERY: Crowds enjoy fun in the sun at annual Shelf Gala

This year's Shelf Gala again attracted people of all ages to enjoy some fun in the sun.

The annual event featured music and entertainment, five-a-side football, stalls, a miniature railway, food, a beer tent, a fun fair and an army display at Shelf Hall Park.

Shelf Gala 2019

1. Shelf Gala 2019

Shelf Gala 2019
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Shelf Gala 2019. Sharing a tray of chips, from the left, Beth Leeman, Robyn Leeman, one, Janet Ramsden and Phoebe Leeman, four.

2. Shelf Gala 2019

Shelf Gala 2019. Sharing a tray of chips, from the left, Beth Leeman, Robyn Leeman, one, Janet Ramsden and Phoebe Leeman, four.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Shelf Gala 2019. Alfie Howell, nine, and Amy Wigglesworth on a fairground ride.

3. Shelf Gala 2019

Shelf Gala 2019. Alfie Howell, nine, and Amy Wigglesworth on a fairground ride.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Shelf Gala 2019. Thunder Cheer and Dance group.

4. Shelf Gala 2019

Shelf Gala 2019. Thunder Cheer and Dance group.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3