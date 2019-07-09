Amanda Haigh with Holly the Goldendoodle.

Photo Gallery: Dogs and their owners enjoy the fun at RSPCA K9 Party in Halifax

There were plenty of wagging tails at a party for pooches and their owners in Halifax.

The RSPCA K9 Party in the Park returned to Manor Heath Park on Sunday offering a huge range of dog and family fun activities.

Grace Adams with Dorothy the Boston Terrier.

1. Photo Gallery: Dogs and their owners enjoy the fun at RSPCA K9 Party in Halifax

Grace Adams with Dorothy the Boston Terrier.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Kaylea Evans and Tom Greenwood with Edger the English Bulldog.

2. Photo Gallery: Dogs and their owners enjoy the fun at RSPCA K9 Party in Halifax

Kaylea Evans and Tom Greenwood with Edger the English Bulldog.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Emma Foster with Bert, the German Shepherd and Golden Retriever cross taking on the agility course.

3. Photo Gallery: Dogs and their owners enjoy the fun at RSPCA K9 Party in Halifax

Emma Foster with Bert, the German Shepherd and Golden Retriever cross taking on the agility course.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Crowds enjoy the K9 Party in the Park.

4. Photo Gallery: Dogs and their owners enjoy the fun at RSPCA K9 Party in Halifax

Crowds enjoy the K9 Party in the Park.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2