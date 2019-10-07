Photo gallery: Elland Festival of Speed
Scores of vintage vehicles and slick sports cars parked up in Elland for the town's first Festival of Speed.
Crowds enjoyed getting a good luck at the classic cars, motorbikes, tractors which filled the town centre.
John Rushton, left, chats with Kenneth Holden at Elland Festival of Speed
Martin Hall, with Cooper Hill-Wood, five, and Jacey Hill-Wood, eight, at Elland Festival of Speed.
Maxwell White, nine, left, and Leighton Cowburn, 11, in the only Polaris RZR Pro XP in the UK, at the Elland Festival of Speed
Edward Tallis, four, with granddad Michael Galloway.
