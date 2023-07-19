News you can trust since 1853
PHOTO GALLERY: Elland Silver Band's Summer Spectacular

Elland Silver Band held their Summer Spectacular event at Huddersfield Town Hall on Sunday, July 16.
By Tom Scargill
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST

The event saw six bands from the Elland Silver Band organisation take to the stage with over 100 musicians aged from 7 to 70 years of age, from beginners to professional level musicians.

The audience was treated to a spectacular concert, which finished with a massed bands performance of “One Voice” which was dedicated to the late Jim Shepherd, who has recently passed away.

Jim was the Elland Silver Band former Musical Director from 2009 to 2011 and was a great friend of the band.

His funeral takes place today at 1.30pm in Halifax Minster.

Elland Silver Band, Summer Spectacular Event at Huddersfield Town Hall

Photo: Elland Silver Band

Photo: Elland Silver Band

Photo: Elland Silver Band

Photo: Elland Silver Band

