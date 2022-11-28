PHOTO GALLERY: Families turn out for junior parkrun in Halifax

Here is a selection of photos from the latest junior parkrun in Halifax.

There were 50 youngsters who did three laps of People’s Park on Sunday morning, with nine children taking part for the first time and 12 recording new personal best times.

Jodie Smith, who helps organise the event, said: “The event is made possible by our incredible volunteers

“It was great to get our fifth event completed as see many children in their football colours.

“This week’s first finisher was Paige with a time of 9 minutes 35 seconds and just one second behind was James who sprinted hard to try get the first finisher, settling for second.

“As always we are on the look out for volunteers for next weeks event, if you would like to volunteer please get in touch.”

The run takes place every Sunday, at 9am in People’s Park, King Cross, Halifax.

