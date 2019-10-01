Photo gallery: Here's our photos from Halifax Family Brick Show
There was plenty for Lego fans young and old at Halifax Family Brick Show.
The event at the Threeways Centre in Ovenden,, Halifax, on Sunday included some amazing brick creations, competitions and trade stalls.
1. Photo gallery: Here's our photos from Halifax Family Brick Show
Halifax Family Brick Show
jpimediaresell
2. Photo gallery: Here's our photos from Halifax Family Brick Show
Chris and Lucy Payne with their display at Halifax Family Brick Show
jpimediaresell
3. Photo gallery: Here's our photos from Halifax Family Brick Show
Oscar Reiter and Ted Meadwell at Halifax Family Brick Show
jpimediaresell
4. Photo gallery: Here's our photos from Halifax Family Brick Show
Halifax Family Brick Show
jpimediaresell
View more