Halifax Family Brick Show

Photo gallery: Here's our photos from Halifax Family Brick Show

There was plenty for Lego fans young and old at Halifax Family Brick Show.

The event at the Threeways Centre in Ovenden,, Halifax, on Sunday included some amazing brick creations, competitions and trade stalls.

Halifax Family Brick Show

1. Photo gallery: Here's our photos from Halifax Family Brick Show

Halifax Family Brick Show
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Chris and Lucy Payne with their display at Halifax Family Brick Show

2. Photo gallery: Here's our photos from Halifax Family Brick Show

Chris and Lucy Payne with their display at Halifax Family Brick Show
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Oscar Reiter and Ted Meadwell at Halifax Family Brick Show

3. Photo gallery: Here's our photos from Halifax Family Brick Show

Oscar Reiter and Ted Meadwell at Halifax Family Brick Show
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Halifax Family Brick Show

4. Photo gallery: Here's our photos from Halifax Family Brick Show

Halifax Family Brick Show
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 1