PHOTO GALLERY: Hundreds join in Overgate Hospice's Midnight Walk

This year, the start and finish line was held at the Inspire Centre at Calderdale College, taking participants through the well-worn pavements of Gibbet Street and Cousin Lane, past historical Ann Lister country at Shibden and even over to Old Brodleians in Northowram before bringing them back through Halifax town centre.

Jess Bailey, Events Fundraiser at Overgate Hospice, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who joined us last Saturday and helped make this Midnight Walk another amazing success.

"It is our biggest event of the year, and our supporters showed us just why that is; raising as much sponsorship as possible, then donning their flashing merchandise and creating the most amazing atmosphere.

"Thank you to everyone who took part, our sponsors Rosemount Estates, and our dedicated team of volunteers, without whom we would simply not be able to put on this fantastic event”.

1. BEST FAMILY WITH DOG.jpg Overgate Hospice Midnight Walk Photo: Overgate Hospice Photo Sales

2. Best Group 4.jpg Overgate Hospice Midnight Walk Photo: Overgate Hospice Photo Sales

3. Medal.jpg Overgate Hospice Midnight Walk Photo: Overgate Hospice Photo Sales

4. BEST YOUNGENs.jpg Overgate Hospice Midnight Walk Photo: Overgate Hospice Photo Sales