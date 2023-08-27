PHOTO GALLERY: Indie legends The Charlatans and Johnny Marr in concert at The Piece Hall

British indie greats The Charlatans and Johnny Marr brought the curtain down on an incredible Live at The Piece Hall 2023.

Another capacity crowd of 5,500 fans packed into the historic Halifax venue for the 22nd and final show of the summer.

And the gig is one that will live long in the memory.

Halifax’s very own Wax-Tree-Cast opened the show before Johnny Marr delivered a brilliant set which covered his career from The Smiths, Electronic to his solo work.

Panic, This Charming Man and How Soon Is Now were among The Smiths songs played alongside solo tracks Easy Money and Somewhere.

Johnny was then joined on stage by The Charlatans' frontman Tim Burgess for a rendition of the Electronic classic Getting Away With It.

Tim returned with his band for a sensational set which included the classics Weirdo, Just When Your Thinking Things Over, North Country Boy, How High and The Only One I Know before Johnny Marr returned to the stage to join The Charlatans for Plastic Machinery and Sproston Green.

1 . ph5.jpg Johnny Marr and The Charlatans Photo: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall. Photo Sales

2 . ph4.jpg The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall. Photo Sales

3 . ph10.jpg Wax Tree Cast Photo: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall. Photo Sales