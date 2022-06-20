Jessie Ware at The Piece Hall. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

PHOTO GALLERY: Jessie Ware kicks off Live At The Piece Hall 2022

Jessie Ware kicked off Live At The Piece Hall 2022 in stunning style on Sunday.

By Tom Scargill
Monday, 20th June 2022, 8:57 am
Updated Monday, 20th June 2022, 8:59 am

The pop queen brought her ‘What’s Your Pleasure? Tour’ to the historic Halifax venue and delighted the crowd as she declared: “Halifax is fabulous – this (The Piece Hall) is just like Venice!”

Jessie’s hit-packed set included ‘Say You Love Me’, ‘Wildest Moments’, ‘Spotlight’, ‘Ooh La La’, ‘Midnight’, ‘Running’, ‘Hot N Heavy’, ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ and the brilliant finale ‘Save A Kiss’.

Support on the night came from GRACEY.

Live At The Piece Hall 2022 continues on Tuesday with a sell-out show from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

