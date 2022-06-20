PHOTO GALLERY: Jessie Ware kicks off Live At The Piece Hall 2022

The pop queen brought her ‘What’s Your Pleasure? Tour’ to the historic Halifax venue and delighted the crowd as she declared: “Halifax is fabulous – this (The Piece Hall) is just like Venice!”
Jessie’s hit-packed set included ‘Say You Love Me’, ‘Wildest Moments’, ‘Spotlight’, ‘Ooh La La’, ‘Midnight’, ‘Running’, ‘Hot N Heavy’, ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ and the brilliant finale ‘Save A Kiss’.
Support on the night came from GRACEY.
Live At The Piece Hall 2022 continues on Tuesday with a sell-out show from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.
