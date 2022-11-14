Photo Gallery: Junior parkrun in People's Park

Over 60 children took park, running three laps (two kilometres) of People’s Park in King Cross.

The park was created in 1857, gifted to the people of a Halifax by Sir Francis Crossley, and is less than half-a-mile from Halifax town centre.

Run director Beth Abson said: “It was lovely to see so many children again, it doesn’t matter if they want to run, walk, skip, volunteer or watch and clap, all are welcome.

"Next week we are going to have a ‘Children In Need’ themed event so we hope to see you all in your Pudsey bear outfits!”

Halifax junior parkrun takes place each Sunday at 9am (arrive at 8.50am if possible). It’s free of charge and takes place over a three lap (2k) course. Those who participate are asked to remember their barcode.

