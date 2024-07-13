PHOTO GALLERY: Music legend Tom Jones delivers unforgettable performance at Halifax's Piece Hall

The iconic Yorkshire courtyard welcomed the Welsh superstar as though it was the Green Green Grass Of Home, as Sir Tom made his return for another sold-out show as part of the TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall line up.

Sir Tom – who played the venue in 2022 and is renowned as one of the most accomplished musicians of all time – proved his legendary status when the entire audience cheered en masse as he made his way to the front of the stage.

The crowd were treated to hit after hit as the international and multi-award-winning icon delivered an unforgettable performance, including massive hits It’s Not Unusual, What’s New Pussy Cat, Sex Bomb, Delilah, Leave Your Hat On and more.

Much to the crowd's delight, the legend showed no signs of slowing down, greeting fans with: “It’s great to be back in Halifax again!” Come the closing moments after a big rock’n’roll finish, Sir Tom told the audience: “We’ve had a ball tonight – and hope you have too!”

Opening the night was Canadian singer-songwriter STORRY, followed by Australian sibling trio Germein.

The series continues tonight with IDLES, then returns on July 27 with Ministry of Sound with Ellie Sax and Friends

Final tickets are on sale now via ticketmaster.co.uk.

