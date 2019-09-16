Photo gallery: Pictures from Doodfest in Southowram

Doodfest was fundraising in memory of Peter Doody.

Doodfest in Southowram

Music lovers flocked to enjoy some top bands and remember a young man from Brighouse.

Doodfest, held in Southowram on Saturday, was organised by The Peter Doody Foundation to raise awareness of sudden unexpected death in epilepsy.

All in purple are Lisa Bailey, Sebrina Mallaghan and Jess Rayner.

Some of the revellers enjoying Doodfest

Richard and Donna Meredith soak up the atmosphere.

Crowds were treated to live music and DJ sets.

