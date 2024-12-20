A house in Calderdale looking festiveplaceholder image
PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures of houses in Calderdale looking festive ahead of Christmas sent in by Courier readers

By Tom Scargill
Published 20th Dec 2024, 19:00 BST
People in Calderdale have been getting into the festive spirit by decking out their houses with Christmas decorations.

We asked Courier readers to send in pictures of their homes with Christmas decorations and here is a selection of the photos we received.

Thank you to everyone who responded.

From Sara Fairhurst

1. Festive photos

From Sara Fairhurst Photo: subm

From Nigel Fairhurst

2. Festive photos

From Nigel Fairhurst Photo: subm

From Jane Marriott

3. Festive photos

From Jane Marriott Photo: subm

From Nigel Fairhurst

4. Festive photos

From Nigel Fairhurst Photo: subm

