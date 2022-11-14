News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Halifax Remembrance Sunday

Photo Gallery: Remembrance Day services across Calderdale

People across Calderdale fell silent on Sunday as part of the borough’s Remembrance Day commemorations.

By Tom Scargill
2 hours ago
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 11:51am

A full service was held at Halifax Minster, with a parade from Halifax Town Hall to the Cenotaph near Halifax Minster, marching via Princess Street, Southgate, Horton Street, Square Road and King Street, before assembling at the Cenotaph.

A further service of remembrance was then held inside the Minster.

Events are took place in towns and villages in Calderdale, with services at war memorials or local churches across the borough.

1. IMG_3854.JPG

Remembrance Service at Crow Wood Park

Photo: subm

Photo Sales

2. IMG_3855.JPG

Remembrance Service at Crow Wood Park

Photo: subm

Photo Sales

3. IMG_4969.JPG

Remembrance Service at Crow Wood Park

Photo: subm

Photo Sales

4. Halifax Remembrance Sunday

Halifax Remembrance Sunday

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Photo Sales
CalderdaleHalifax MinsterKing Street
Next Page
Page 1 of 5