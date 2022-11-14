Photo Gallery: Remembrance Day services across Calderdale
People across Calderdale fell silent on Sunday as part of the borough’s Remembrance Day commemorations.
By Tom Scargill
2 hours ago
Updated
14th Nov 2022, 11:51am
A full service was held at Halifax Minster, with a parade from Halifax Town Hall to the Cenotaph near Halifax Minster, marching via Princess Street, Southgate, Horton Street, Square Road and King Street, before assembling at the Cenotaph.
A further service of remembrance was then held inside the Minster.
Events are took place in towns and villages in Calderdale, with services at war memorials or local churches across the borough.
