A full service was held at Halifax Minster, with a parade from Halifax Town Hall to the Cenotaph near Halifax Minster, marching via Princess Street, Southgate, Horton Street, Square Road and King Street, before assembling at the Cenotaph.

A further service of remembrance was then held inside the Minster.

Events are took place in towns and villages in Calderdale, with services at war memorials or local churches across the borough.

1. IMG_3854.JPG Remembrance Service at Crow Wood Park Photo: subm Photo Sales

2. IMG_3855.JPG Remembrance Service at Crow Wood Park Photo: subm Photo Sales

3. IMG_4969.JPG Remembrance Service at Crow Wood Park Photo: subm Photo Sales

4. Halifax Remembrance Sunday Halifax Remembrance Sunday Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography Photo Sales