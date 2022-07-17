Arthur Mills, seven, dressed as the Mandalorian.

Photos as Star Wars characters descend on Halifax's Piece Hall

Halifax has been enjoying some jedi fun at The Piece Hall this weekend.

By sarah fitton
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 4:51 pm
Updated Sunday, 17th July 2022, 4:53 pm

Stormtroopers, wookiees and more characters from the Star Wars movies have been at the historic building thanks to comic book store Pages N'Pixels.

The shop arranged for the members of the Sentinel Squad - all in detailed costumes - to be in the town today and yesterday to pose for photos with fans.

Donations have been encouraged for children's cancer charity Candlelighters.

Photos by Jim Fitton

1. Photos as Star Wars characters descend on Halifax's Piece Hall

Ross Denby, who runs Pages N' Pixels dressed as Obi Wan Kenobi

Photo Sales

2. Photos as Star Wars characters descend on Halifax's Piece Hall

Audrey Cooper takes a photo of son Darren Cooper with some stormtroopers.

Photo Sales

3. Photos as Star Wars characters descend on Halifax's Piece Hall

Ross Denby, who runs Pages N'Pixels, with some of the stormtroopers.

Photo Sales

4. Photos as Star Wars characters descend on Halifax's Piece Hall

Carolyn Woodcock chats with a wookiee.

Photo Sales
Halifax
Next Page
Page 1 of 2