Photos as Star Wars characters descend on Halifax's Piece Hall

Stormtroopers, wookiees and more characters from the Star Wars movies have been at the historic building thanks to comic book store Pages N'Pixels.
The shop arranged for the members of the Sentinel Squad - all in detailed costumes - to be in the town today and yesterday to pose for photos with fans.
Donations have been encouraged for children's cancer charity Candlelighters.
Ross Denby, who runs Pages N' Pixels dressed as Obi Wan Kenobi
Audrey Cooper takes a photo of son Darren Cooper with some stormtroopers.
Ross Denby, who runs Pages N'Pixels, with some of the stormtroopers.
Carolyn Woodcock chats with a wookiee.