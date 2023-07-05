News you can trust since 1853
Music legend Sting at The Piece Hall
Music legend Sting at The Piece Hall

Photos of music legend Sting's headline show at Halifax's Piece Hall last night

Music legend Sting delivered a superb headline show at The Piece Hall last night.
By Tom Scargill
Published 5th Jul 2023, 11:30 BST

Opening with the Police classic Message In A Bottle, Sting followed it with a whole host of anthems including Set Them Free, Fields Of Gold, Englishman In New York, Why Should I Cry, If I Ever Lose My Faith In You, Every Breath You Take and Walking On The Moon before an encore of Roxanne and Fragile.

Support came from Norwegian electro pop star Dagny and Sting’s son, singer-songwriter Joe Sumner.

This summer’s record breaking Live at The Piece Hall series of concerts continues tonight (Wednesday) with rock greats The Cult before George Ezra returns for his second sell-out night of the week on Thursday and then indie greats James play two shows on Friday and Saturday.

The full line-up still to come is:

JULY 5 THE CULT

JULY 6 GEORGE EZRA

JULY 7 JAMES

JULY 8 JAMES

JULY 9 THE LUMINEERS

AUG 12 LIMP BIZKIT

AUG 22 BOYGENIUS

AUG 23 BOYGENIUS

AUG 25 ORBITAL

AUG 26 THE CHARLATANS & JOHNNY MARR

For more information about this summer’s 22 headline shows go to www.thepiechall.co.uk.

Sting's show at The Piece Hall

Live at The Piece Hall

Sting's show at The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Sting on stage

Live at The Piece Hall

Sting on stage Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Sting performing at The Piece Hall

Live at The Piece Hall

Sting performing at The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Music legend Sting

Live at The Piece Hall

Music legend Sting Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

