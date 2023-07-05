Photos of music legend Sting's headline show at Halifax's Piece Hall last night
Opening with the Police classic Message In A Bottle, Sting followed it with a whole host of anthems including Set Them Free, Fields Of Gold, Englishman In New York, Why Should I Cry, If I Ever Lose My Faith In You, Every Breath You Take and Walking On The Moon before an encore of Roxanne and Fragile.
Support came from Norwegian electro pop star Dagny and Sting’s son, singer-songwriter Joe Sumner.
This summer’s record breaking Live at The Piece Hall series of concerts continues tonight (Wednesday) with rock greats The Cult before George Ezra returns for his second sell-out night of the week on Thursday and then indie greats James play two shows on Friday and Saturday.
The full line-up still to come is:
JULY 5 THE CULT
JULY 6 GEORGE EZRA
JULY 7 JAMES
JULY 8 JAMES
JULY 9 THE LUMINEERS
AUG 12 LIMP BIZKIT
AUG 22 BOYGENIUS
AUG 23 BOYGENIUS
AUG 25 ORBITAL
AUG 26 THE CHARLATANS & JOHNNY MARR
For more information about this summer’s 22 headline shows go to www.thepiechall.co.uk.