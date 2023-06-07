News you can trust since 1853
Photos show how work is progressing on Halifax Bus Station as £17.7m scheme nears completion

Work is progressing on the new £17.7 million Halifax Bus Station delivered by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority in partnership with Calderdale Council.
By Tom Scargill
Published 7th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

Work began on the new bus station more than 12 months ago and the project aims to deliver a modern, fit for purpose facility that complements the surrounding heritage, public realm and urban fabric of Halifax town centre.

Alongside improved passenger facilities and better access to the town centre, plans for the new station include environmentally friendly features, such as measures to enable the future introduction of electric bus charging points, bike parking and solar panels, a living roof complete with plants, and a water storage tank to manage the flow of rainwater in a storm.

Construction work is expected to continue until later this summer.

