Picket line in Halifax today as posties walk out again - here is when more Royal Mail strikes are planned

The borough’s postal staff are among thousands of members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) taking action over pay and working conditions.

There was a picket outside the Halifax Royal Mail office on Gaol Lane this morning, where workers had placards and banners.

One worker, who has been delivering post in Halifax for 27 years, said he and others have concerns over pay, enforced Sunday working, later finishing times and a loss of sick pay.

Postal workers on the picket line in Halifax today

He said he enjoys his job and that he gets to meet so many people, but has real worries about what is being proposed and what it could pave the way for in the future.

Further walkouts have been called for union members who collect, sort and deliver parcels and letters on Thursday, October 20 and Tuesday, October 25.

More days of action are planned, including in the busy Black Friday week.

For network and national distribution these will be November 2, 8, 14, 23 and 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For parcel and letter processing and distribution, Royal Mail international parcel and letter services, and collections these will be November 3, 9, 15 and 24 November, and December 1.

For parcel and letter deliveries, these will be November 4, 10, 16, 25, and December 2.