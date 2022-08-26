Picket lines in Halifax today as posties go on strike - and more walkouts are planned
There was no post delivered in Calderdale today as posties across the borough went on strike.
There were picket lines on either side of the Halifax Royal Mail delivery office, on Gaol Lane, and signs in the customer service point to say it was shut.
Further walkouts are planned on Wednesday, August 31, Thursday, September 8 and Friday, September 9.
Calderdale postal staff are among thousands of members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) taking action over pay and working conditions.
Royal Mail has apologised for the disruption the strikes will cause, pledged to get services back to normal as soon as possible, and encouraged people to post items as early as possible.
It posted online: “Royal Mail has well-developed contingency plans, but they cannot fully replace the daily efforts of its frontline workforce. We will be doing what we can to keep services running, but customers should expect significant disruption.”
It has said on strike days, it will deliver as many Special Delivery and Tracked 24 parcels as possible, and will prioritise the delivery of medical prescriptions where possible.
Members of Calderdale Trades Council joined today’s picket lines to show their solidarity, and former TUC President Mohammad Taj came down to address the workers.
Claire Lord, CWU Unit Rep for Halifax and North East Regional Women’s Lead, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the support shown to us today by the general public and by other trade unions, especially Calderdale Trades Council.
"The collective spirit today was great. We want to thank everyone, especially our members, for their support and solidarity.”