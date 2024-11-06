From Marilyn Teal, overlooking the Calder Valleyplaceholder image
From Marilyn Teal, overlooking the Calder Valley

PICTURE GALLERY: 18 stunning photos of some of the best views Calderdale has to offer, according to Courier readers

By Tom Scargill
Published 6th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST
We all know that Calderdale boasts some absolutely stunning views and beautiful landscapes.

And this photo gallery proves it, with some amazing pictures showcasing the very best vistas the borough has to offer.

We asked Halifax Courier readers to send us what they thought was the best view of Calderdale, and these are some of the responses we got.

Thank you to everyone who replied with their pictures.

From Jon Horsfall, near the quarry in Northowram

1. Best views in Calderdale

From Jon Horsfall, near the quarry in Northowram Photo: subm

Photo Sales
From Wendy Stanley, the Shibden Valley

2. Best views in Calderdale

From Wendy Stanley, the Shibden Valley Photo: subm

Photo Sales
From Ryan West, Beacon Hill overlooking Halifax

3. Best views in Calderdale

From Ryan West, Beacon Hill overlooking Halifax Photo: subm

Photo Sales
From Linda Sue Basing, at the top of Mixenden overlooking Wainstalls

4. Best views in Calderdale

From Linda Sue Basing, at the top of Mixenden overlooking Wainstalls Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Calderdale
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice