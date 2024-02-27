News you can trust since 1853
PICTURE GALLERY: 24 photos of the final Brighouse Parkrun before major flood works begin

More than 600 runners gathered at Wellholme Park on Saturday morning (February 24) for the final Brighouse Parkrun before the start of the flood works.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 27th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

The runners battled the muddy and icy conditions to complete the 5k course around the park with cakes available as a treat at the end.

The Parkrun is expected to be closed for around two years to allow for work on the Brighouse Flood Alleviation Scheme to take place.

Work on the scheme is set to begin next month.

Posting on Facebook thanking everyone for their support, Brighouse Parkrun said: “We hope you enjoyed your last run for a wee while at Brighouse. Great to see so many visitors and milestones. Thanks for your patience with the start and finish and all the kind words and for eating the cakes.

“Thanks are due to too many people to add to a mere Facebook post. If you’ve helped out at any point over the years from our set up in 2016, through all the mud, floods and rows about where the cones should go, THANK YOU!”

Last Brighouse Parkrun at Welholme park for two years.

1. Picture gallery

Last Brighouse Parkrun at Welholme park for two years. Photo: Jim Fitton

Last Brighouse Parkrun at Welholme park for two years.

2. Picture gallery

Last Brighouse Parkrun at Welholme park for two years. Photo: Jim Fitton

Last Brighouse Parkrun at Welholme park for two years.

3. Picture gallery

Last Brighouse Parkrun at Welholme park for two years. Photo: Jim Fitton

Last Brighouse Parkrun at Welholme park for two years.

4. Picture gallery

Last Brighouse Parkrun at Welholme park for two years. Photo: Jim Fitton

