Seth Paniczew, four, has his face painted by Ali Lee.

Picture gallery: Faye's Fest at Copley Cricket Club

The sun shone for a day of music, song and fun celebrating Faye Knowles Chapman on Saturday.

Faye's Fest, at Copley Cricket Club, included performances from dancers, musicians and singers as well as face painting, games, stalls and refreshments.

Liam Wetherall singing at Faye's Fest.

1. Picture gallery: Faye's Fest at Copley Cricket Club

Liam Wetherall singing at Faye's Fest.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Faye's auntie Christine White, Faye's parents Eileen and Richard Chapman, organiser Cheryl Ambler and Mel Hartley from Copley Cricket Club.

2. Picture gallery: Faye's Fest at Copley Cricket Club

Faye's auntie Christine White, Faye's parents Eileen and Richard Chapman, organiser Cheryl Ambler and Mel Hartley from Copley Cricket Club.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Adam Ayres, Kadey Ayres, nine, Dawn Butterworth, Ellie Butterworth, eight, Chloe Ayres, nine, Nadine Ayres and Lucas Ayres, four.

3. Picture gallery: Faye's Fest at Copley Cricket Club

Adam Ayres, Kadey Ayres, nine, Dawn Butterworth, Ellie Butterworth, eight, Chloe Ayres, nine, Nadine Ayres and Lucas Ayres, four.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Lee Charalambous, Keira Charalambous, four, Jasper Charalambous, one, and Karly Gorton.

4. Picture gallery: Faye's Fest at Copley Cricket Club

Lee Charalambous, Keira Charalambous, four, Jasper Charalambous, one, and Karly Gorton.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2