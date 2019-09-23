Picture gallery: Faye's Fest at Copley Cricket Club
The sun shone for a day of music, song and fun celebrating Faye Knowles Chapman on Saturday.
Faye's Fest, at Copley Cricket Club, included performances from dancers, musicians and singers as well as face painting, games, stalls and refreshments.
1. Picture gallery: Faye's Fest at Copley Cricket Club
Liam Wetherall singing at Faye's Fest.
jpimediaresell
2. Picture gallery: Faye's Fest at Copley Cricket Club
Faye's auntie Christine White, Faye's parents Eileen and Richard Chapman, organiser Cheryl Ambler and Mel Hartley from Copley Cricket Club.
jpimediaresell
3. Picture gallery: Faye's Fest at Copley Cricket Club
Adam Ayres, Kadey Ayres, nine, Dawn Butterworth, Ellie Butterworth, eight, Chloe Ayres, nine, Nadine Ayres and Lucas Ayres, four.
jpimediaresell
4. Picture gallery: Faye's Fest at Copley Cricket Club
Lee Charalambous, Keira Charalambous, four, Jasper Charalambous, one, and Karly Gorton.
jpimediaresell
View more