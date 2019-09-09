Picture Gallery: Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Festival A huge procession of music, dance, clogs and a huge thatched rushcart made its way through part of Calderdale at the weekend for Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Festival. The popular event attracted attracted huge crowds who lined the streets to see the parade and enjoy the festivities. 1. Picture Gallery: Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Festival Crowds dance to music from the Eclipse Jazz Band at Sowerby St Peter's Cricket Club. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Picture Gallery: Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Festival Sutton Masque perform outside The Rushcart Inn jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Picture Gallery: Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Festival Members of Sheffield University Morris Dancers. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Picture Gallery: Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Festival Members of Beomar perform outside The Rushcart Inn. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5