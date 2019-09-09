The rushbearing parade including the rushcart.

Picture Gallery: Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Festival

A huge procession of music, dance, clogs and a huge thatched rushcart made its way through part of Calderdale at the weekend for Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Festival.

The popular event attracted attracted huge crowds who lined the streets to see the parade and enjoy the festivities.

Crowds dance to music from the Eclipse Jazz Band at Sowerby St Peter's Cricket Club.

Sutton Masque perform outside The Rushcart Inn

Members of Sheffield University Morris Dancers.

Members of Beomar perform outside The Rushcart Inn.

