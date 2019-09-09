The popular event attracted attracted huge crowds who lined the streets to see the parade and enjoy the festivities.

1. Picture Gallery: Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Festival Crowds dance to music from the Eclipse Jazz Band at Sowerby St Peter's Cricket Club. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Picture Gallery: Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Festival Sutton Masque perform outside The Rushcart Inn jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Picture Gallery: Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Festival Members of Sheffield University Morris Dancers. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Picture Gallery: Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Festival Members of Beomar perform outside The Rushcart Inn. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more