The Sandy Summer Daze event at the Piece Hall.

PICTURE SPECIAL: Buckets and spades at the ready for Piece Hall beach event

Calderdale residents have been enjoying the chance to feel the sand between their toes without having to trek to the coast.

Sunday, 25th July 2021, 6:00 pm

The Piece Hall and First Bus have teamed up to create Halifax-on-Sea at the historic building. As well as a beach surrounded by deck chairs and colourful beach huts, the Sandy Summer Daze event features pop-up stalls selling refreshments including fish and chips and ice-creams. The event was launched on Friday and runs until Tuesday. Tickets for sessions at the beach area are now sold out but visitors are still able to enjoy the stalls and other Piece Hall shops. Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

Little Arlo Pearce enjoying the beach area.

Isabelle Hough tries out the giant deckchair.

Freddie Haigh, Fynn Walsh, Ava Walsh and Jaya Haigh having fun on the beach.

Kady-Rose Nixon and Chet Knudsen building some sand castles.

