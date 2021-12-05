More than 30 real trees have been generously sponsored and decorated by different organisations and businesses across Halifax and Calderdale for the enjoyment of visitors.

The festival started on Friday has been on all weekend. There is still chance to visit tomorrow (Monday) between 10am and 4pm.

Admission is £2 for adults and free for children.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

1. PICTURE SPECIAL: Christmas tree festival at Halifax Minster Visitors have been enjoying the event at Halifax Minster. Photo Sales

2. PICTURE SPECIAL: Christmas tree festival at Halifax Minster The trees have been sponsored and decorated by different local organisations. Photo Sales

3. PICTURE SPECIAL: Christmas tree festival at Halifax Minster There are more than 30 trees to see. Photo Sales

4. PICTURE SPECIAL: Christmas tree festival at Halifax Minster The event finishes tomorrow. Photo Sales