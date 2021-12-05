The festival is on until tomorrow.

PICTURE SPECIAL: Christmas tree festival at Halifax Minster

Twinkling lights and shiny baubles have been filling Halifax Minster as it hosts this year's Christmas Tree Festival.

By sarah fitton
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 6:10 pm
Updated Sunday, 5th December 2021, 6:14 pm

More than 30 real trees have been generously sponsored and decorated by different organisations and businesses across Halifax and Calderdale for the enjoyment of visitors.

The festival started on Friday has been on all weekend. There is still chance to visit tomorrow (Monday) between 10am and 4pm.

Admission is £2 for adults and free for children.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

1. PICTURE SPECIAL: Christmas tree festival at Halifax Minster

Visitors have been enjoying the event at Halifax Minster.

Photo Sales

2. PICTURE SPECIAL: Christmas tree festival at Halifax Minster

The trees have been sponsored and decorated by different local organisations.

Photo Sales

3. PICTURE SPECIAL: Christmas tree festival at Halifax Minster

There are more than 30 trees to see.

Photo Sales

4. PICTURE SPECIAL: Christmas tree festival at Halifax Minster

The event finishes tomorrow.

Photo Sales
Halifax MinsterCalderdaleBruce Fitzgerald
Next Page
Page 1 of 2