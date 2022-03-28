PICTURE SPECIAL: Circus tricks, Elsa and Batman at Brighouse Open Market fun day

Shoppers at the town's open market were treated to stilt walkers, circus skills workshops, face painting and even a fire act show.
There were also appearances from characters including Disney's Elsa, Belle and Moana, as well as Batman.
Youngsters with the ringmaster at Brighouse Open Market fun day
The sun was shining for the Brighouse Open Market Fun Day
Children learn how to spin plates at Brighouse Open Market fun day
There was a circus skills workshop on offer