PICTURE SPECIAL: Circus tricks, Elsa and Batman at Brighouse Open Market fun day

All the fun of the big top came to Brighouse on Saturday.

By sarah fitton
Monday, 28th March 2022, 12:47 pm
Updated Monday, 28th March 2022, 12:51 pm

Shoppers at the town's open market were treated to stilt walkers, circus skills workshops, face painting and even a fire act show.

There were also appearances from characters including Disney's Elsa, Belle and Moana, as well as Batman.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

Youngsters with the ringmaster at Brighouse Open Market fun day

The sun was shining for the Brighouse Open Market Fun Day

Children learn how to spin plates at Brighouse Open Market fun day

There was a circus skills workshop on offer

