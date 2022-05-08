PICTURE SPECIAL: Crowds enjoy Eid celebrations at The Piece Hall in Halifax

The historic building's courtyard was busy with people as it hosted a range of activities and delicious food.
The 51st Pellon Scout Group and Healthy Minds Calderdale gave people the chance to take part in games and crafts, including jewellery-making, rock-painting, archery, origami and Eid card-creating.
Food was provided by Halifax-based Simply Delish.
Five-year-old Abbeigh Gelder trying archery with help from Sajida Kauser from 51st Pellon Scouts
Some of the crowds enjoying the celebrations
Some of the delicious food on offer
Trying the origami activity