Eid celebrations at The Piece Hall in Halifax

PICTURE SPECIAL: Crowds enjoy Eid celebrations at The Piece Hall in Halifax

Visitors flocked to Halifax's Piece Hall yesterday to enjoy some fun-filled Eid celebrations.

By sarah fitton
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 5:29 pm
Updated Sunday, 8th May 2022, 5:31 pm

The historic building's courtyard was busy with people as it hosted a range of activities and delicious food.

The 51st Pellon Scout Group and Healthy Minds Calderdale gave people the chance to take part in games and crafts, including jewellery-making, rock-painting, archery, origami and Eid card-creating.

Food was provided by Halifax-based Simply Delish.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

1. PICTURE SPECIAL: Crowds enjoy Eid celebrations at The Piece Hall in Halifax

Five-year-old Abbeigh Gelder trying archery with help from Sajida Kauser from 51st Pellon Scouts

Photo Sales

2. PICTURE SPECIAL: Crowds enjoy Eid celebrations at The Piece Hall in Halifax

Some of the crowds enjoying the celebrations

Photo Sales

3. PICTURE SPECIAL: Crowds enjoy Eid celebrations at The Piece Hall in Halifax

Some of the delicious food on offer

Photo Sales

4. PICTURE SPECIAL: Crowds enjoy Eid celebrations at The Piece Hall in Halifax

Trying the origami activity

Photo Sales
HalifaxBruce Fitzgerald
Next Page
Page 1 of 2