Ethan Burt, 10, on the bumper cars.

PICTURE SPECIAL: Crowds enjoy family fun at Elland Lane Children's Treat

Youngsters enjoyed a host of free fun at a jam-packed event in Elland yesterday.

sarah fitton
Sunday, 1st August 2021
Updated Sunday, 1st August 2021, 12:48 pm

Bumper cars, a bungee run, climbing wall, bouncy castles and inflatable slides were just some of the attractions at Elland Lane Children's Treat. The event at Huddersfield Amateur Football Club on Lower Edge Road also included a host of games and stalls including face painting, glitter tattoos, cakes, books and sweets. Photos by Jim Fitton.

Lucas Gibson, 13, beats dad Nick Gibson on the bungee run.

Enjoying the day were Ruth Jones, back left, and Mel Malone with, from the left, Elin Jones, seven, Myla Jones, nine, and Halle Malone, six.

Gabbie Payne, five, has a go on the climbing wall.

Shaun Clayton tries to steal a lick of six-year-old Harley Doren's ice-cream.

