PICTURE SPECIAL: Crowds enjoy family fun at Elland Lane Children's Treat
Youngsters enjoyed a host of free fun at a jam-packed event in Elland yesterday.
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 12:46 pm
Updated
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 12:48 pm
Bumper cars, a bungee run, climbing wall, bouncy castles and inflatable slides were just some of the attractions at Elland Lane Children's Treat. The event at Huddersfield Amateur Football Club on Lower Edge Road also included a host of games and stalls including face painting, glitter tattoos, cakes, books and sweets. Photos by Jim Fitton.
